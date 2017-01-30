Police: Mom made up story about 4-year-old in stolen car

Police say an Ohio woman who said her 4-year-old daughter was sleeping in her car when it was stolen made up the story so officers would quickly find the vehicle.

Columbus police say the car was located Monday morning and the child was found unharmed. But police had indicated she wasn't found with the vehicle.

Police said later Monday that the car was stolen, but the child was never in it.

The mother's call reporting her daughter was in the stolen car had resulted in an Amber Alert. Police said that after the alert was issued, a 911 caller reported the girl was safe at a Columbus home with her aunt, who was babysitting.

Authorities say the mother has been charged with making a false statement.

Original Story:

A 4-year-old girl who was taken while she was in the backseat of her mother's car has been found.

Police said the car was taken from Chittenden and N. 4th St. area at 7:31 a.m. Monday with Janilyia Fails still in it.

Janilyia was wearing a multicolor, floral, winter coat with blue jeans when she was taken.

Police say they are looking for a 2004 gray Chevy Impala with Ohio license plate GWF9395. The green, front bumper has damage to the passenger side, as well as a dent on the rear passenger quarter panel.

The person of interest is described as a black male wearing a dark coat.

Columbus police said the vehicle was stolen while the mother was loading her children up in the car. Janilyia was in the backseat when the mother went back to get another child, and then the car was stolen.

*PLEASE RT* This is 4yo Janylia Fails who was taken this am along w/her moms gray Chevy Impala this am near Chittenden/N 4th area. Call 911. pic.twitter.com/hPwQx2zh5K — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) January 30, 2017

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.