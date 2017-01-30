Car crashes into home, hits gas line

Multiple crews were on scene where a car crashed into a home and hit a gas line.

It happened at the corner of East Hudson and Warsaw around 8:15 a.m.

Toledo Fire said slick road conditions caused the car to lose control and hit the home.

No injuries were reported, and Columbia Gas was called out to the scene.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.