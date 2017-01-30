Groups want to designate Maumee River as a water trail

Several groups in Northwest Ohio are taking steps to designate the Maumee River as a state water trail to promote kayaking and canoeing.

Backers of the idea say the designation would make the river eligible for state money.

It would pay for signs directing paddlers to public access sites.

The area would stretch 108 miles from the Indiana line to Maumee Bay in Toledo.

