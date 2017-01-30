Firefighters battle six-alarm fire at Monroe Co. barn - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Firefighters battle six-alarm fire at Monroe Co. barn

MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

Investigators are working to figure out what caused a Monroe County barn to go up in flames.

A six-alarm fire broke out Sunday afternoon on Stewart Road in Frenchtown Township.

Firefighters said diesel fuel and gasoline were in the barn and several pieces of heavy machinery were destroyed.

Neighbors helped rescued several animals.

