One dead, three critical after car crashes into traffic pole

One person is dead and three others are in critical condition after a car crash in west Toledo.

It happened Sunday night just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Parkside and Dorr Street.

Police say the vehicle went off the road and slammed into a traffic signal pole.

The driver, D’Andre Mack died at the scene, while passengers Christian Sherman, 22, Denzel Woodson, 21, and Norman Jackson, 22, are all listed in critical condition.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.