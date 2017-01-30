Crews put out house fire in central Toledo

Fire crews were called out to a house fire overnight in central Toledo.

The fire started shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Goodale.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen of the home and was contained to that area. They said they are ruling it as an accidental fire.

Two people live in the home but neither were inside at the time of the fire.

