Members of Toledo Islamic Center say travel ban punishes good Muslims

Members of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo in Perrysburg tonight are reacting to the travel ban placed on refugees and on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

The belief by some at the center is that Muslims are being targeted because the ban involves mostly Muslim countries.

For now, Trump is showing no signs of backing down from his executive order, and that worries them.

"Anytime you paint anything with a broad brush stroke identifying people and their particular actions you run the danger of lumping the good with the bad,” said Cherrefe Kabri with the Islamic Center. “The whole thing is turning out to be a mess and that's what we're seeing now."

Other members of the center say they will continue to pray the ban will be lifted.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.