Hundreds protest Trump immigration order at Detroit airport

DETROIT (AP) - Hundreds of people have gathered at Detroit Metropolitan Airport to protest President Donald Trump's executive order that bans citizens of some Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Protesters gathered Sunday in five separate areas inside and outside the airport in suburban Detroit. One of the largest gatherings took place in an area outside the international terminal, where those in attendance carried signs and chanted as snow fell on them.

Chants included, "no ban, no wall," along with, "refugees are welcome here; no hate, no fear."

Organizer Stephanie Kenner says she doubts the rally will change Trump's mind, but she predicts it will highly annoy him.

Airport spokeswoman Erica Donerson says the protests didn't impact operations and no arrests were made.

