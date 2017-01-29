Family afraid for safety of missing Monroe Co. teen last seen with 22-year-old man

The Monroe County Sheriff's office is looking for a 16-year-old girl from the Flat Rock area who has been missing since Tuesday.

She is believed to be with a 22-year-old man.

Family members say Sarah Greene was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday night and was later seen in the company of 22-year-old Brandon Shusteric of Carleton.

Shusteric was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

The family of Sarah Green says they are afraid for her safety and that they had placed a protection order against Shusteric 10 days ago to keep him away from their daughter.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of either person is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff at 734-243-7070.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.