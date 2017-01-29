Large crowd shows up in BG to speak out against refugee ban

“Not in Our Town” is a solidarity organization in Bowling Green.

It strives to end hate and build safe communities.

On Sunday, members of the group put out a Facebook post promoting a rally opposing the controversial Trump immigration and refugee travel ban involving mostly Muslim countries.

An estimated two hundred showed up on a cold January day, applauding, chanting and carrying signs at the corner of Wooster and Church Streets.

One sign read ‘Resist.’

“And I just think it’s the right thing to do to take care of refugees,” said John Schutze.

Earl Campbell didn't mince words when speaking about what he thinks of the direction the country is taking.

“We have a bellicose, narrow-minded president and I’m afraid," said Earl.

Petitions were signed at the rally that will be forwarded to Congressman Bob Latta and Senator Rob Portman.

Folks are demanding the lawmakers fight to strike down Trump’s executive order.

Rally-goer Megan Rancier says the issue hits close to home.

“I think the people of BG have friends, relatives and neighbors who would be directly impacted by this executive order.”

Another sign read “America Was Built on the Backs of Immigr ants.’

It’s a message that some here can relate to.

“Because I’m an immigr ant. I came here fifty years ago,” said Roger Holliday.

Christine Onasch spoke of her family's immigrant past.

“My father was an immigr ant. He wouldn’t have come here if they closed the borders to him. I wouldn’t be here," said Christine.

Emotional feelings from folks who want all to know that in Bowling Green, refugees are welcome.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.