4-year swimmer at Perrysburg doesn't let Down Syndrome slow him down

Sean Brown has been swimming since he was just 4-years-old.

Now a senior, Brown is in his fourth season with the Perrysburg High School swim team.

“I’m extremely proud. I’m so happy for him. It just kind of helps him in all realms of life, so it’s really been good,” said Marian Brown, Sean’s mom.

For Sean, swimming is one of the many challenges he’s faced throughout his life. Sean was born with down syndrome, but for him, swimming isn’t a challenge. It’s a passion.

“I like, it’s, it’s fun,” Sean said.

For Sean’s mom, Marian, she says it’s more than just a sport for her son.

“You know I just think it really helps him in all ways. It helps him socially, it’s kept him in really good shape. It’s helped him with friendships, and it’s just

been really good,” said Marian.

While Sean competes in the 50 Freestyle, that’s not the only style he likes.

“I like backstroke,” said Sean.

Throughout his high school career, Sean has shaved 22 seconds off his swim time, success he attributes to his coach.

“Chuck, he’s a nice person,” said Sean.

But for Chuck, he says he’s learning a thing or two from Sean.

“We really just learn from him just as much as he’s been with us and learned from us, so his ability to fit in has just been phenomenal,” said Chuck.

For his teammate and captain Travis Enos, he says it’s been a great four years having Sean as his teammate.

“He’s a ball of energy, he gets all of us going, he’s excited to get in the pool even when we’re coming into a tough meet, he’s the first one in there with us, and he’s really a good kid to have with us,” said Travis .

