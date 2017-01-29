Hundreds protest travel ban at Detroit Metro

Numerous organizations, activists and organizers came together to protest a travel ban at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on Sunday.

The protest came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. The move sparked protests across the country, including in Ohio.

The order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

Trump shuts door on refugees, but will the US be safer?

Protesters gathered Sunday in five separate areas inside and outside the airport in suburban Detroit.

Located just ten miles away from the airport is Dearborn, MI, which is the most heavily Arab populated city in the United States. The community there is particularly upset given that many of them are immigrants themselves or are the sons and daughters of immigrants.

Although, one traveler thinks the ban may be a way to get people's attention. Elanz Torkamnai believes in the end it may be the best opportunity for other countries to step up to the plate in regards to helping with the refugee crisis.

“It will be better for everyone in that matter, but with the ban there may be a knee-jerk reaction but sometime you’ve got to do that to get everyone’s attention and move forward," Torkamnai said. "And just to let you know, I am an immigrant too. Live here, work here, I’m happy here."

One of the largest gatherings took place in an area outside the international terminal, where those in attendance carried signs and chanted as snow fell on them.

Chants included, "no ban, no wall," along with, "refugees are welcome here; no hate, no fear."

Organizer Stephanie Kenner says she doubts the rally will change Trump's mind, but she predicts it will highly annoy him.

According to a Facebook event page, the group had secured a permit with the airport, and participants were asked to bring a photo ID and signs.

Airport spokeswoman Erica Donerson says the protests didn't impact operations and no arrests were made.

