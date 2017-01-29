Religious leaders come together for human trafficking coalition breakfast

The Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition held its second Multi-Faith Prayer Breakfast Saturday.

The event takes place in January because it’s Human Trafficking Awareness month.

Leaders from various faith communities came together at the UAW Hall on Ashland Avenue to prayer and eat a meal.

“Human trafficking is a diverse issue; It affects all walks of life,” said Sandy Sieben, Human Trafficking Coalition. “We are really excited today to have multiple faiths coming together to fight on this issue.”

The coalition was established in 2008 to combat the trafficking of humans in Toledo and the surrounding region.

