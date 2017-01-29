Review: Most child lead poisoning cases weren't investigated

CLEVELAND (AP) - A newspaper review of data shows that Ohio health agencies have struggled to investigate childhood lead poisoning cases and that thousands of referrals were left without investigation in recent years.

The Plain Dealer reports (http://bit.ly/2jxtZAu ) data on the performance of more than a dozen state districts shows that 38 percent of the 6,688 lead poisoning referrals statewide were investigated from 2011 to 2015.

State investigators were able to complete investigations for about half of the referrals it was responsible for since 2011.

Under Ohio law, the state Department of Health is responsible for investigating lead poisoning cases but can delegate that authority to a qualified local health agency.

State health officials said the department is working to "strengthen the accountability" of local programs tasked with responding to lead poisoning cases.

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

