'Superbowl of All Bridal Shows' continues Sunday in Toledo

Wedding bells are ringing at the Stranahan Great Hall and Premier Complex in south Toledo for the "Superbowl of All Bridal Shows."

The event attracts thousands of brides, grooms and their posse every year.

More than 150 professionals from photographers to caterers to bridal shop owners are there to offer advice.

Exhibitors at Northwest Ohio’s largest bridal show say they’re seeing elegant trends this year.

The show continues Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is $10.

