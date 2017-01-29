Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: January 29, 2017

In this week's Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, The Andersons' Chief Executive Officer Pat Bowe stops by to talk about the company's decision to stop its retail operations.

Jerry also talks about the growing refugee problem across the world. Attorney and steering committee member for Welcome TLC Mechelle Zarou and County Commissioner Pete Gerken, both taking a lead on the issue, stopped by to talk about what they've accomplished.

Later in the show, Jerry talks with organizers of Toledo's International Film Festival that spans the first three weekends of February.

