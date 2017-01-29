Two hurt in Sunday morning hit-and-run

The search is on for driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Jerusalem Township.

Police responded to Howard and Wallace around 2:30 Sunday morning after two people were hit.

Both victims are expected to be okay; their identities have not been released.

Lucas County officials say the driver fled after the crash. No vehicle description has been provided.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call police.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.