Two hurt in Sunday morning hit-and-run

JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

The search is on for driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Jerusalem Township.  

Police responded to Howard and Wallace around 2:30 Sunday morning after two people were hit.

Both victims are expected to be okay; their identities have not been released.

Lucas County officials say the driver fled after the crash. No vehicle description has been provided.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call police. 

