Man turns himself in after alleged desire to commit "suicide by cop"

Police in Bellevue say a man turned himself in after allegedly expressing a desire to commit “suicide by cop."

On Saturday, a bulletin was issued to area law enforcement agencies regarding Daniel Wright, 29.

According to a press release on Saturday, the Wright’s mother filed a complaint with the Bellevue Police in which she stated he had assaulted her and threatened to kill her.

She also told police the Wright told her he would not be taken alive and that he looked forward to suicide by cop.

At the time, police believed Wright was "likely" armed.

Criminal charges were drafted for Wright for Domestic Violence and Felonious Assault.

Bellevue police were able to arrest Wright Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.