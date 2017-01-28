Opponents of Swan Creek deer cull say there are other ways to deal with deer overpopulation

Protestors waved signs on the corner of Bryne and Glendale on Saturday to fight the cull. (Source: WTOL)

It’s an emotional issue in South Toledo: how to deal with the deer overpopulation in Swan Creek Metropark.

Some are proposing ways to control it without firing a shot.

A handful of protestors from the group Deer Defenders of Ohio waved signs on the corner of Byrne and Glendale near Swan Creek on Saturday to fight a proposed deer cull.

The Metroparks says the cull is necessary to thin the herd because the animals are ruining the park’s ecosystem such as flowers and fauna.

Protestors claim there’s a better way to protect the land than killing deer.

They say planting spring flowers and installing fishing lines will protect vegetation from deer.

“I know there are lots of ways the park can use their funds in a way different than spending it to have sharpshooters to cull the deer," said protest organizer Mary Emsman.

But Metroparks Natural Resources Director Tim Schetter says that’s not feasible in a large park setting.

Swan Creek is over 400 acres.

“I empathize with the fact they like the deer, they enjoy watching the deer. We like the deer too; important part of the park ecosystem. But there has to be a balance," said Schetter.

The city has a law prohibiting shooting guns inside city limits.

Last Tuesday, an ordinance before the city council that would have allowed the Metroparks to have the cull, failed.

For now, the cull is on hold.

Meanwhile, Ms. Emsman says she’s launched a petition drive to defeat the next Metroparks levy because of the planned cull.

