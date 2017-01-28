Firefighters battle house fire on Wildflower in Whitehouse

Firefighters battled a fire in Whitehouse on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started around 3 p.m. on the 10900 block of Wildflower and was confined to the back of the house.

According to firefighters on the scene, no one was home at the time of the fire.

A cause has yet to be determined.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.