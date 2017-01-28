Firefighters battle house fire on Wildflower in Whitehouse - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
WHITEHOUSE, OH (WTOL) -

Firefighters battled a fire in Whitehouse on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started around 3 p.m. on the 10900 block of Wildflower and was confined to the back of the house.

According to firefighters on the scene, no one was home at the time of the fire.

A cause has yet to be determined.

