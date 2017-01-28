Man killed in Northwood crash

A man is dead after a crash in Northwood early Saturday morning.

According to police, William Pelish, Sr., 69, was heading east on Curtice Road around 1:30 a.m. As he approached Wheeling Street, Pelish went off the road into a ditch and through a grassy area. He eventually hit a pole and stopped.

Police say Pelish was taken to St. Charles Mercy Hospital where he later died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

