Man killed in Northwood crash

Scattered showers are likely this evening and again Tuesday. It will be breezy tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s.
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.
Deadlines are approaching to apply for a state program that helps women improve their outdoor sporting skills.
Francis Ford Coppola and the cast of "The Godfather" reunited for one evening and a double feature at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the masterpiece.
The county that includes Cleveland is offering paid job training to former inmates.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
Elected officials along with some concerned neighbors visited a concentrated animal farming operation (CAFO) Monday to see how manure is getting into the waterways.
Tony Packo's will be setting up shop at a space in east Toledo formerly occupied by Del Taco.
Bowling Green police are looking for a man claiming to be an Uber driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Sunday morning.
Voters in Fremont will have a second opportunity to approve a levy Tuesday that was voted down by a slim margin in November.
