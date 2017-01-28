Fan favorite Jeff Lerg returns to Walleye

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo Walleye Press Release) - Goaltender Jeff Lerg, the Walleye single season wins leader, has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2016-17 season.

Special message from one of the two Toledo Walleye goaltenders, Jeff Lerg. pic.twitter.com/O3mBJqfyu4 — Toledo Walleye (@ToledoWalleye) January 28, 2017

Lerg appeared in 41 games last season for Toledo, posting 28 wins which ranked second among all ECHL goaltenders. He finished the year with a goals against average of 2.13 and .927 save percentage. The native of Livonia, Michigan appeared in 23 games in Denmark this year with a 2.95GAA and .903SVP.

Over his two seasons with the Walleye, Lerg owns Walleye records for appearances (86), wins (60), saves (2,298), shutouts (7), goals against average (2.25), save percentage (.923), and minutes played (5,089). In back to back years he was named to the All-ECHL second team.

Lerg finished a tremendous 2014-15 season with a Walleye record 32 wins, to go along with a 2.37 goals against average and a Walleye best .920 save percentage. His four shutouts and 45 appearances that season are also Toledo Walleye records.

Lerg spent three seasons playing in France and Italy before joining Toledo in 2014 with a goals against average of 3.32 with a save percentage of .910 in 2013-14 while between the pipes for Villard-de-Lans in France and was named French League “Best Goaltender”. He has also played a full season the ECHL with Trenton in 2010-11 season in which he appeared in 27 games with a 12-12-1 record, a 3.15 GAA and a .903 SVP.

Prior to turning professional, Lerg had four seasons at Michigan State University. In his time as a Spartan, the 5’6”, 165 pound goaltender scooped many league awards including the 2005-06 CCHA Rookie of the Year and All-Rookie Team member, plus 2006 CCHA Tournament MVP. In 2006-07, he helped lead the Spartans to the NCCA Championship. He won 78 games over four seasons, including a career best 26 during the 2006-07 season. Lerg finished his colligate career with a 78-51-17 record, a 2.37 GAA and a .920 SVP.

