Third person arrested in connection to September murder

Jacquelin Garza, 28 (Source: Lucas County Jail) Jacquelin Garza, 28 (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police arrested a third person involved in a September murder Friday.

According to police, Jacquelin Garza, 28, was involved in the murder of George Smith, 24, on Western Avenue.

On Friday, a warrant was issued for complicity to commit murder and obstruction of justice. She was arrested without incident at her home.

Garza is the third person who has been arrested in connection to the killing.

Demarcus Lawhorn, 25, and Davonte Nicholson, 21, were previously arrested.

Alexander Williams, another suspect in the murder, is still on the run. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. 

