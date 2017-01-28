5 people at large after 2 armed robberies in Findlay

A 79-year-old Defiance man has been charged with sexual abuse crimes that span the last four decades.

Police are searching for a man who led them on a chase Sunday morning.

Search ongoing for man in Fulton County after police chase

Three people were shot in South Toledo just after midnight Sunday.

A man accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash pleaded guilty to two charges Monday morning.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who robbed a gas station with a machete.

Findlay police are looking for at least five people after two armed robberies early Saturday morning.

The first happened just before 1:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 2400 block of Grace Boulevard.

A woman told police two men pulled the screen out of her open bedroom window and held a gun through it.

The men apparently demanded the victim’s drugs and money and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the woman was not injured.

The second armed robbery happened three hours later in the 200 block of Larkins Street.

According to police, a Trinity cab driver was robbed by two men and a woman he was giving a ride to.

During the ride, one of the men allegedly pulled a knife on the driver and told him the woman was going to take his money.

The group eventually exited the cab, and the driver was able to get away.

Anyone with information on either of the robberies should call Findlay police.

