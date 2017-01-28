Man arrested after leading police on 40-mile chase

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who robbed a gas station with a machete.More >>
A man accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash pleaded guilty to two charges Monday morning.More >>
Three people were shot in South Toledo just after midnight Sunday.More >>
Police are searching for a man who led them on a chase Sunday morning.More >>
A 79-year-old Defiance man has been charged with sexual abuse crimes that span the last four decades.More >>
Scattered showers are likely this evening and again Tuesday. It will be breezy tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s.More >>
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.More >>
Deadlines are approaching to apply for a state program that helps women improve their outdoor sporting skills.More >>
Francis Ford Coppola and the cast of "The Godfather" reunited for one evening and a double feature at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the masterpiece.More >>
The county that includes Cleveland is offering paid job training to former inmates.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Cardinal Stritch High School hosted an active shooter training simulation for students, staff and police officers.More >>
Tony Packo's will be setting up shop at a space in east Toledo formerly occupied by Del Taco.More >>
New research shows energy drinks are even more dangerous than experts previously thought.More >>
Sometimes in life you're forced to make a decision in seconds that could change the entire course of your life. Our "Think Fast" series is here to help you plan ahead for scenarios you may never want to - but might have to - face.More >>
Scattered showers are likely this evening and again Tuesday. It will be breezy tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s.More >>
