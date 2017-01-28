Man arrested after leading police on 40-mile chase - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested after leading police on 40-mile chase

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A man is in jail after leading Findlay police on a 40-mile chase Friday night.

An officer attempted to pull over SirLawrence Payne, 36, around midnight for a stop light violation on Tiffin Avenue at Fostoria Avenue.

Payne didn’t stop and led police on a 40-mile chase that lasted nearly 30 minutes.

Police say the pursuit reached speeds above 100 miles per hour and went outside of Findlay, through Hancock County and into Seneca County.

The chase ended northeast of Tiffin when Payne rolled his vehicle in a crash.

Payne then fled on foot but was eventually caught by the officer.

He was arrested for failing to comply and is currently being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.

According to police, Payne also had two active warrants for his arrest. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly