Police: Victim in Friday's eastside apartment fire dies

A man has died as a result of injuries sustained in a fire in east Toledo on Friday night according to police.

The Toledo Fire Department says Booker Boose, 67, died from his injuries.

The fire broke out around 10:15 p.m. on Friday at a two-story apartment in the 1900 block of Bakewell, near Tony Packos.

Three occupied units and one vacant unit were damaged by the fire.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

