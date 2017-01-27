An emotional courtroom reacts to Ciboros' guilty verdicts

The Ciboros being led out of the courtroom after being sentenced (Source: WTOL)

In the courtroom on Friday, you could see tears and several people hugging after the guilty verdicts came down for Esten and Timothy Ciboro.

The men were convicted on all counts of kidnapping, rape and child endangering that they were charged with. Each was sentenced to multiple life sentences.

After the week-long case, jurors and attorneys were speaking out about this unique and emotional case.

It was an emotional day at the Lucas County Courthouse, but one that several say they are glad is over.

While most were pleased with the guilty verdicts on all counts for the father and son, jurors and attorneys expressed their concerns for the young victims involved.

"I'm emotionally spent,” said James Geissler, foreman of the jury. “I have grandkids that are the ages of some of those victims, and that was hard to take in light of that, never mind the rest of it."



The attorney who was on stand by in the courtroom to assist Timothy Ciboro echoed the foreman of the jury's sentiment of this difficult week-long case and the extensive questioning.

"When those three kids came up and testified, especially the youngest one,” said John Thebes, defense stand-by attorney. “It was unnecessary, it was gratuitous, and it was just awful to sit through."

While difficult, prosecuting attorney Frank Spryszak said he wanted to be careful in the courtroom to save the case and avoid having the children come back again on appeal.

They were happy with the verdict.



"Adversity is what you saw in that courtroom,” said Spryszak. “You had three children that had to come face-to-face with the individuals that raped them and abused them, and you know what, I am proud of them because it is amazing the resiliency that kids have in the way that they were able to stand tall and answer tough questions."

Another prosecuting attorney was also pleased with the verdict.



"This was a great result,” said Jennifer Reed, prosecuting attorney. “Especially considering what those children had to go through, not only every day of their lives in the home at 825 Noble, but also in that courtroom."



James Geissler sat on the jury all week long and said he is relieved the case is over. He admitted to crying several times while the victims were on the stand and is hoping to decompress from the emotionally stressful trial.



"I'm not proud of what went on in there,” he explained. “I think we did the right thing, I don't feel good about it. That's a nasty job to have whether you're acquitting or convicting."

Timothy and Esten were sentenced quickly after the judge read that they were guilty on all 17 counts of kidnapping, child endangering and rape.

Timothy will serve life without parole and Esten was sentenced 68 years to life.

As they left the courtroom, Timothy and Esten didn't want to answer our question about the wisdom of defending themselves in this trial, but others didn’t mind.

The prosecutors told us they were shocked that the Ciboros repeatedly refused opportunities to have trained lawyers represent them.

They were not surprised by the verdict.

“Not surprised in the least,” said John Thebes. “That was the danger of going to trial in the first place, the danger of not having a lawyer. The manifestation of what happened, how they treated those kids in the courtroom, I’m not surprised, I thought it was an appropriate sentence. They forgot the golden rule, treat others how you’d like to be treated, that’s from the King James Bible and I have no problems in the least with what happened here in the sentencing.”

But that's not all, the jury foreman had this to say about their decision to represent themselves.

“You mean the two morons? I mean, the defendants,” asked James Geissler. “Shocked beyond belief and it showed during the trial. They were so over matched and inadequate to defend themselves it was pathetic.”

The Ciboros repeatedly referenced the Bible during the trial, a point referenced by the judge during sentencing when she said they "distorted the word of God for their own evil purposes."

