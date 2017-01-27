Devin Vargas to fight on undercard at Easter title fight event

Devin Vargas is heading back into the ring.

Vargas will be joining the undercard for Robert Easter’s title fight at the Huntington Center on February 10th.

Vargis is 35-years-old and hasn’t had a fight in two and a half years.

The former Olympic team captain is 18-4-0 as a professional. All four of those losses came within his last five fights.

Vargas has also battled injuries over the years.

He works a full-time job, so training for another fight is a challenge, but he grew up around boxing and still loves it.

Even though he isn’t in the best shape of his life, being a part of the Easter Fight Night was something he really wanted to do.

“This time I’m fighting in front of my hometown. I haven’t fought here in something like eight years. My last big fight was in the Sports Arena in ’06, so it’s been a while and I talk to fans every day, that are waiting to see me fight so it’s going to be a good add-on to an already great card,” said Devin.

The fight will be a six rounder with his old sparring partner Tim Washington.

Robert Easter Jr. will be defending his IBF world lightweight title against Luis Cruz.

Click here for more details.

