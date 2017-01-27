University of Toledo students help Haitian hurricane victims

University of Toledo students this weekend are helping Haitian hurricane victims.

They’re packing boxes of rice meals to send there, an effort to make a difference to those who don’t have a lot.

The students recruited 800 enthusiastic volunteers, including U.T. staff, faculty and alumni, to package nutritious rice meals with vegetable blend, vitamins and minerals.

One hundred forty thousand meals will be sent to Haiti for hurricane relief.

“It’s important to feed children around the world. Good to have this in Toledo and on campus this year,” said Kristen Troyer, student.

Just three months ago Hurricane Matthew unleashed a path of destruction through the southern part of Haiti.

The devastation still lingers for families who lost their homes, crops and livestock.

“It’s a great opportunity to give back, super quick and fun,” said Meryn Frey.

"There’s so many people that have a lot less than us and we really want to be aware of that,” said Marisa Tomei.

This is all part of an ongoing project sponsored by the campus group Klar Leadership Academy.

It raised $32,000 to buy rice for the event they call ‘Mobile Pack.’

“Part of what we’re learning is servant leadership and with that what we need to do is learn now at a younger age to give back. That way it’s something that carries with us the rest of our lives," said Anthony DiModica of the academy.

And at the same time influencing the lives of others.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.