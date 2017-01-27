Police need help identifying south Toledo mobile store shooter - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police need help identifying south Toledo mobile store shooter

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police are seeking your help to identify a suspect who opened fire on a store employee in December.

On December 21, 2016 the suspect, described as a black male about 5' 11" tall, came into the Simple Mobile Store on South Ave. in south Toledo and told the employee not to move.

The employee ran to the back room and the suspect fired a round at him that missed.

The suspect then fled the store.

The victim said that the suspect had bad teeth, a black hoodie and gloves.

If anyone knows anything about this crime please call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly