Police need help identifying south Toledo mobile store shooter

The United States Marshals Service is looking for a man accused of multiple crimes including sex trafficking and selling drugs that caused overdose deaths.

The Toledo Police Department has seized over $2.4 million worth of illegal drugs and 452 firearms within the past year.

Toledo Police seize over $2.4 million worth of illegal drugs and more in a year

Perrysburg police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman involved in a theft case.

Anyone who recognizes this woman should call police. (Source: Perrysburg Police Department)

A Toledo man was arrested and charged with public indecency after allegedly masturbating inside a Kohl's.

A 79-year-old Defiance man has been charged with sexual abuse crimes that span the last four decades.

Toledo Police are seeking your help to identify a suspect who opened fire on a store employee in December.

On December 21, 2016 the suspect, described as a black male about 5' 11" tall, came into the Simple Mobile Store on South Ave. in south Toledo and told the employee not to move.

The employee ran to the back room and the suspect fired a round at him that missed.

The suspect then fled the store.

The victim said that the suspect had bad teeth, a black hoodie and gloves.

If anyone knows anything about this crime please call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

