Emilie Voss says goodbye after 5 years at WTOL

After almost 5 years, WTOL anchor Emilie Voss is leaving Toledo television.

Emile, a California native, came to Toledo from Palm Springs in April 2012 as the anchor of WUPW's 6:30 and 10 o'clock newscasts.

In 2014, when long-time WTOL anchor Chrys Peterson retired from nightly news broadcasting, Emilie was the natural choice to take over the job.

She has been the anchor for WTOL's 5, 6, and 11 o' clock newscasts, along with co-anchor Jerry Anderson, ever since.

But now, Emilie is moving on to new adventures and Toledo is losing a dedicated news professional.

Emilie said goodbye to Toledo and the area in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon:

TODAY I SAY GOODBYE.... But I know I'm better for having worked here. I have had the privilege of sharing your stories. The ones that inspire us, the ones that drive us, and the ones that break our hearts. I've sat (and stood) next to some of the best in the business. People who are not only immensely talented but also raise you up. I have learned to laugh at myself and the things you cannot change. It's been almost 5 years since I first walked into WTOL. My interview is a blur but I knew then there was something special about the people in that newsroom. Boy was I right. And now I am ready for what lies ahead. I am leaving TV and moving to Washington, D.C. next week. It's a bittersweet moment. But I'm truly excited, and also a bit overwhelmed by all the love and support. Toledo, you've been very good to me and will be sorely missed. Thank you for wrapping your arms around me and being such an important part of my journey.

