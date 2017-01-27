Possible change in drinking water system; meeting next week

There will be a meeting open to the public to discuss possible change for the drinking water system in the Toledo area meeting Friday.

A meeting to talk about what the regional water authority is, and what it could look like.

Lucas County Commissioner Carol Contrada will answer questions during a presentation Friday, Feb. 3.

The presentation will be to the Toledo mayor and the leaders of the surrounding suburbs.

Contrada says they need to talk about the possibilities and the limitation.

She says they'll look at other areas in Ohio where a regional water authority was successful, like Cleveland.

"It doesn't have to, it's not a cookie cutter thing. It's what works for your community, what advances the needs of your rate-payers and all of the communities that participate," said Contrada.

The meeting is at 300 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

RSVP to Joy Minarcin: Minarcin@tmacog.org; or call 419-241-9155 ext. 128.

The public is invited to attend, although you must RSVP.

