Deer kill debate continues, Metroparks calls it best option

It's still unclear if local deer will end up in the cross hairs of sharpshooters in Toledo.

The deer debate is between the City of Toledo and the Metroparks of the Toledo Area because Toledo has a law against shooting guns inside city limits.

The Metroparks says they have a state permit that allows them to manage the deer population.

Instead of killing the deer, several other options have been proposed, but Scott Carpenter, Metroparks spokesperson, says shooting the deer is the best option in this situation. He says the other options just won't work.

"There's not a safer way, there's not a more humane way, and there's not a more effective way to do it than what we're proposing," said Carpenter.

Carpenter says they have proven a deer cull is necessary at Oak Openings and Swan Creek Metroparks because of overpopulation.

"We had to prepare, basically, a 30-page research paper to get the permit that we received from the agency that has jurisdiction over wildlife," said Carpenter.

Carpenter says while the deer are healthy now, a herd of overpopulated deer will get sick. He says they're also damaging the parks around them.

"Those parks are habitats, are home to a wide variety of wildlife and plants, not just deer," said Carpenter.

Carpenter says moving the deer isn't legal and deer actually die from the stress of moving. He says birth control isn't a legal option either.

"We can't get a permit to do that," said Carpenter.

Carpenter says the plan is to send in trained sharp shooters to kill the deer; 150 at Oak Openings and 50 at Swan Creek, which is inside Toledo.

Tuesday, an ordinance before city council that could have allowed the Metroparks to do the cull, failed.

Carpenter says they're working on the next step.

"Looking at all the legal options and all the options on the table for us to carry out this plan yet this year if we can," said Carpenter.

