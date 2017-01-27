Syrian refugee in Toledo worries about fallout from President's refugee decision

President Trump signed an executive order that could have major implications on immigr ants and refugees.

A Syrian family that moved to Toledo is very worried about its consequences.

The biggest fear they have is that the process that brought them here to escape the war in Syria could now be stopped and keep their loved ones from joining them.

Ahmad Al Jabouli escaped war-torn Syria about five months ago with his wife and six children and resettled in Toledo.

Through a translator, he says they had been living in refugee camps in Jordan.

“We're very happy to be here in America. We think the American people are very sweet,” said Jabouli.



He says that could all be ruined by the President’s decision to declare a month-long ban on immigr ants and if extreme vetting stops refugees from coming into the country for 120 days from mostly Muslim countries like Syria. He fears his brother won't make it here.

“We were assuming that we were all going to be together here in the United States," said Jabouli.



The translator added, “He said his mom was hoping to have all her kids around her and she said from the day she got here until now, she's crying.”

The resettlement agency Us Together in west Toledo, has helped bring 169 Syrian refugees to Toledo and three more are supposed to arrive on Jan. 30.

The agency feels their whole program is now threatened.

“Because they went through the interviews and they went through the process and if they are ready to come. Now they are going to wait 120 days, then the whole thing is going to be expired and they have to start all over again. So it's really going to be a longer process," said Corine DeHabey of Us Together.

Us Together helps refugees like Ahmad find housing, jobs, and teaches them English.

“We were telling them. we're trying to be positive with them, not to scare them a lot but we have to tell them the truth too,” said DeHabey.

We also have reaction from the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo in Perrysburg.

Board member Cherrefe Kadri thinks Muslims are specifically being targeted and that the President is painting Muslims with a broad brush, like they are all dangerous people.

Kadri says the U.S. should instead vet possible refugees, by looking at them individually and not by assuming they're dangerous.

“This is a humanitarian issue. It's not a Muslim issue, it's not a Christian issue. It's a human issue. And as human beings, we should be really opening our arms, and we need to welcome people. We need to help people out,” said Kadri.

She says she doesn't believe the President put much planning into the decision and its potential consequences.

