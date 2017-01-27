Don't waste your money: Earn money while watching TV

There's an app for everything, including earning money while watching TV.

These companies promise to pay people for watching TV.

But is it a couch potato's dream or a waste of time?

One is Perk.TV, where you have to watch specific ads during shows, answer a question, then earn points toward stuff you can buy.

Another is Viggle, where it listens in to the programming being watched (like Shazzam does), and reword points are earned toward store gift cards.

Both are legitimate: The only cost is time and privacy when it comes to what you're watching.

A third site called RewardTV was recently shut down.

How much can you earn?

The reviews say only more than a few dollars from these apps will be made.

The website DoesItReallyWork.org investigated these programs, and says you might make a few dollars a week.

But it says using these apps is like going to Chuck E. Cheese, and finding that all your tickets will buy only some little token, not any of the big prizes you really want.

Bottom line: These sites are legitimate, but I wouldn't quit my day job.

Don't Waste Your Money is a registered trademark of the EW Scripps Co.

"Like" John Matarese on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter