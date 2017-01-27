Ciboro trial observers describe experience

The details of victim and witness testimony in the Timothy and Esten Ciboro case have been described as horrific by some of the people listening in the courtroom.

Katie Zieber is studying journalism at the University of Toledo. She's been in the courtroom all week and says she will be writing a paper for school about the Ciboros representing themselves. She says it's been interesting to witness their need for coaching throughout the trial.

Zieber adds, the experience has been humbling and tough to take at times.

"Hearing all these details has really gotten to me even outside of the courtroom and that's not just something that leaves you. We just had a nine-year-old witness about the abuse and being sexually abused by her father and her brother," said Zieber, "It's been a week of us dealing with this and people are already struggling, but those kids have dealt with it for their whole lives."

Another UT student observed the trial all week. Dallas Kwapich is a criminal justice student. He says he wanted to be there for the trial to help prepare him for what he would face as a cop.

Kwapich says it's been bizarre watching the Ciboros defend themselves and overall, the toughest part has been listening to the testimony from the children.

"Listening to a nine-year-old give her testimony about what she endured, and even what a 13-year-old endured in that basement is something that stays with you. I know I have personally had a couple nightmares going through this," said Kwapich.

Counseling services are provided for victim witnesses, however they are not provided to members of the jury.

