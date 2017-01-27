Man found guilty of vehicular manslaughter sentenced

A man found guilty of vehicular manslaughter was sentenced Monday morning in court.

Ernesto Villareal, 48, will serve 180 days in custody, receive a 5-year-license suspension, and will have to pay a $1,000 fine.

He was charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter after hitting a bike rider back in January 2016.

Villarreal was compliant with law enforcement and gave officers no reason to believe the incident wasn't an accident.

However, after the investigation report was released, witness reported Villarreal was intoxicated the night before the crash. His record also shows numerous traffic violations.

The victim's family is still upset.

The man who police say is responsible for hitting and killing their family member is only facing misdemeanor charges at Bowling Green municipal court rather then felony charges at the county courthouse.

"Seeing the defendant being in the presence of the defendant I've been working up all week a lot of support from all my friends and family but being in his presence today was just difficult for me just knowing he will not own up to what he has done and not receive proper punishment for killing Eric in an impaired state," said Meg Ramlow, the victim's widow.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.