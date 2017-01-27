Police search for suspect in east Toledo gas station robbery - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police search for suspect in east Toledo gas station robbery

OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

Police are looking for a suspect that robbed a BP Gas station in east Toledo Friday.

According to the gas station cashier, the man entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money and cigarettes.

The cashier says the thief demanded her to lay on the ground until he left.

An unknown amount of money and cigarettes were taken.

No one was injured during the incident.

