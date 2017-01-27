4 women arrested after scamming Walmarts

Four Michigan women were charged in a 20-state crime spree.

According to the Sentinel Tribune, they were indicted by a Wood County grand jury last week.

Perrysburg police said the women scammed Walmarts using fake cash credit cards to the tune of $500,000.

The women are accused of hitting several local stores in the local area, including those in Toledo and Bowling Green.

