Toledo police search for missing 13-year-old

Toledo police need helping locating a 13-year-old girl who did not return to her home Thursday.

Police say Rayven Reasonover was last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of Ashland.

Reasonover is around five-feet tall and 150 pounds.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStopper.

