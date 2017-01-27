No serious injuries in morning crash involving school bus

Multiple crews were on scene of an accident on Alexis Road involving a Washington Local school bus and two vehicles.

According to police, a vehicle eastbound on Alexis lost control of his car when he crossed left of center into oncoming traffic.

He struck the school bus causing his vehicle to spin into the path of the pick-up truck, that struck his vehicle in the rear.

Police said only one bus with 45 children on board was involved, three of whom were checked out for minor injuries.

All of the injuries were non-life threatening.

It happened on the overpass near Detroit Avenue.

Conditions are normally more slick on bridges and overpasses, so drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.