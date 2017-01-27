Two taken to hospital after rollover crash on Manley Road

Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash caused a pile up on Manley Road Thursday morning.

Maumee police say a first car initially crashed into a guard rail due to black ice, which caused one vehicle behind to rollover and another two vehicles behind to crash into them.

It happened on the turnpike overpass on Manley Road.

Police say the driver of the car that rolled over was removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, as well as one other involved in the crash. Police say they are all expected to be OK.

Conditions are normally more slick on bridges and overpasses, so drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.

Toledo police are operating under a phase two, meaning crews are only responding to injury crashes.

