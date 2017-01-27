Ex-college professor gets 4 years for possessing child porn

A once well-respected former professor at the University of Cincinnati will serve four years in federal prison for his "addiction" to collecting child pornography.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2jDH0G1 ) 60-year-old Holt Parker apologized to his wife, friends, fellow scholars and the children who were abused at his sentencing hearing Thursday in Cincinnati federal court.

Parker was arrested in March 2016 after FBI agents raided his home and uncovered thousands of child pornography videos and images.

The Clifton man described his "addiction" as an intellectual pursuit for the hidden things on the internet that "ordinary mortals do not know."

Parker began teaching at UC in 1991, where he served as Classics professor and studied sexuality in ancient Greece and Rome. He pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in August 2016.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.