More than 60 guns seized from Cleveland cop accused of rape

Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County prosecutors say authorities seized more than 60 guns from a Cleveland police officer charged with raping and pistol-whipping his girlfriend.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2k81ji2 ) a weapons cache of 67 firearms - including 50 handguns, five assault rifles, an Israeli Uzi submachine gun, seven long rifles and four shotguns - was recovered from an address associated with 51-year-old Officer Tommie Griffin III.

Griffin has been charged with rape, felonious assault and kidnapping in connection with a domestic violence attack on his 40-year-old girlfriend at their home in Parma earlier this month.

Police say Griffin and his victim had a volatile relationship and the attack came about a day after he found her with another man.

Griffin remains jailed despite his attorney's claims that he isn't a flight risk.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.