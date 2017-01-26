Chamber luncheon celebrates Toledo

Toledo regional chamber of commerce 2017 celebrated Toledo with a luncheon Thursday.

Hundreds of people celebrated 'wins' in the toledo area.Toledo reginal chamber of commerce held a luncheon

650 business and community leaders gathered to talk about the 2016 annual report and what's been good in the toledo area.

Included in the conversation is the revitalization of downtown Toledo.

ProMedica President Randy Oostra was the keynote speaker.

The director of the chamber Wendy Gramza says the greatest thing about ProMedica's investment in downtown Toledo is that it spurred other investment.

"Success breeds success, right? So I think ProMedica should really be given a lot of credit for starting that momentum that will continue over the next several years," said Gramza.

Other notable wins for Toledo include the Jeep Fest and the Toledo Zoo's 'best zoo lights.'

Besides looking back at good things in 2016, the chamber luncheon also looks ahead to 2017.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.