BG, UT sees increase in student enrollment

The two rival universities have seen an increase in student enrollment.

More students enrolled this year than last, but the trick is keeping those students in our community once they graduate.

The University of Toledo reports nearly 400 more students currently enrolled for spring semester over last spring. Bowling Green reporting nearly 500 more students this January, than last.

Bowling Green president Mary Ellen Mazey credits quality academic programming and renovations for the increase in students.

"We continue to revitalize our campus, in terms of new classrooms, new buildings, new greek housing, and so I think that the facilities have made a difference," said President Mazey.

Mazey says 85 percent of their students are in-state. To encourage students to stay, they guarantee internships or co-ops in school.

"We work with all the businesses in the region and beyond in order to get them to stay not only in our region, but the great state of Ohio," said President Mazey.

The director of Epic Toledo, The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce's young professional group, says they offer Epic memberships to all BGSU and UT students, and network in classrooms and fraternities.

Last summer, the Chamber hosted nearly 200 interns from 38 colleges and universities in five countries as part of the Summer in the City program from local schools and universities.

"We take they're existing interns and we show them around and show them the lifestyle vibe of the toledo region with the hopes that in the end they'll accept the position," said Sara Swisher, Director, Epic Toledo.

According to the program stats, 73 percent say they would consider living and working in Toledo after graduation. Also 73 percent say they would recommend Toledo to others.

