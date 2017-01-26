Right to Life rally attracts hundreds of NW Ohio marchers

It was an emotional landmark decision 44 years ago from the U.S. Supreme Court that has split the country. The court’s controversial Roe vs. Wade ruling that legalized abortion across the country.

Thursday night, opponents prayed before boarding busses to Friday’s Right to Life March in Washington, DC . The trip is sponsored by the Diocese of Toledo’s Catholic Charities.

“Life is important from the womb to the tomb and I think it’s really huge that we show how we believe that life is present in the womb and we need to stand up for that,” said Jodi Birkemeier.

“It’s something concrete I can do. Take a stance on life. I’m hoping to do that,” added Sister Cere Richards.

For Brian Collart, abortion is a very personal matter.

“My dad convinced my birth mother to not have an abortion and then he adopted me,” Collart said.

The marchers say there could be a day in the future when Roe vs. Wade is no longer the law of the land. That’s because they view Donald Trump as a pro-life president.

“You never know what could happen with the Supreme Court justices, but we certainly pray that two pro-life justices will be appointed and possibly Roe vs. Wade could be overturned,” Peter Range said.

Until that happens, marchers vow to return to Washington, DC every January.

