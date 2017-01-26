Child pornography, drugs seized in Bellevue raid

An investigation lasting several months led to the confiscation of child pornography and drugs at a Bellevue residence Thursday.

The Bellevue Police Department, along with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Union Street in Bellevue.

The warrant was issued after a months long investigation into downloading and sharing child pornography.

A second search warrant was later issued to secure drug paraphernalia and possible narcotics that were found at the residence.

All items seized in both warrants were taken to the BCI crime lab for examination.

Charges are expected to be filed pending the lab results.

Officials have not released the identities of any suspects.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.