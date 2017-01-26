Perrysburg family fights for chickens after city proposes ban

A Perrysburg family fights to keep chickens after city proposes to ban them.

The Kiessling family got the birds nearly three years ago and made a shelter for them behind their house.

This past summer they received a letter saying they had to get rid of them.

"The interaction and the affection and the caring for them is really number one and of course the eggs are a nice bonus,” said Krista Kiessling, Perrysburg chicken owner.

"No where in the city ordinance does it mention chickens, we consider them our pets and so our interpretation is that as pets, they're allowed, said Steven Kiessling, Perrysburg chicken owner.

The Kiesslings want to change the current language in the ordinance, which currently says birds aren't allowed if they are used for boarding, distributing or selling. The new language would allow the chickens as pets, but not without restrictions.

"It has been alluded to that when people move to Perrysburg, they don't anticipate seeing farm animals,” said Krista.

Krista says she realizes this isn't standard. They aren't cats and dogs.

"We've wanted to be really transparent and frankly if we had posted on social media and had this huge negative outcry, we probably would've reconsidered going this far, but, it's been the opposite,” said Krista.

The family has been going to city council meetings and fighting for their chickens since they got the letter. And say they are aware of the concerns coming with keeping chickens.

"Six hens produce less waste than one dog," said Krista.

"Our chickens are not as loud as song birds during the summer,” said Steven.

The zoning will hear a proposed amendment, and a proposed ban Thursday night.

The possible next steps will be the move to city council.

With a public hearing set in March.



