Neighbors charged after 16-year-old dies of heroin overdose

Monday continues the rainy trend with highs in the low 60s.More >>
Monday continues the rainy trend with highs in the low 60s.More >>
A former suburban Cleveland police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded not guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition and abduction.More >>
A suburban Cleveland police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded not guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition and abduction.More >>
Columbus has identified the officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop.More >>
Columbus has identified the officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop.More >>
The common stereotype has teens glued to their phones 24-7. But nearly 60 percent of teens in the U.S. have actually taken a break from social media - the bulk of them voluntarily, a new survey found .More >>
The common stereotype has teens glued to their phones 24-7. But nearly 60 percent of teens in the U.S. have actually taken a break from social media - the bulk of them voluntarily, a new survey found .More >>
Police say an Ohio man called 911 to request a police dog to help track down heroin allegedly stolen from him.More >>
Police say an Ohio man called 911 to request a police dog to help track down heroin allegedly stolen from him.More >>